J&K: After five months of suspension, Vaishno Devi Yatra to resume from August 16

Nearly five months after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced that the Yatra would be resumed on August 16.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had begun preparations of the resumption of the Yatra months in advance. The temple premises are being regularly sanitised and all the norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic are in place to welcome pilgrims.

The administration has set guidelines for the pilgrims visiting the shrine. A maximum of 500 pilgrims per day will be permitted in a graded manner from outside Jammu and Kashmir. Registration of pilgrims should be made only through online mode, in order to avoid any assembly of persons at current counters.

Welcoming the decision to re-open the shrine, a Katra resident said that with this employment will return to the temple town. However, he also said that the government should allow more people to the shrine from outside the Union Territory if they produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 536 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Union Territory's tally near the 27,000-mark at 26,949, while 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the UT's death toll to 509.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that of the 536 new cases reported on Thursday, 98 were from Jammu division and 438 from Kashmir division.

On a positive note, 779 persons were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the UT to 19,302.

The number of active cases at present stands at 7,138, of which 1,700 are from Jammu division and 5,438 from Kashmir division.

(With agency inputs)