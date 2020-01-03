J&K administration to release all detained political leaders this month, barring six: Sources

After being detained for over five months, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to release all political leaders barring six this month, according to sources.

The sources informed Zee news that at least four leaders are set to be released from detention today. Among the leaders who are set to walk free are PDF leader Hakim Mohammad Yasmin, PDP leaders Rafi Mir, Ashraf mir and Majid Padru.

The six leaders who would still be under detention are PDP leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Naeem Akhtar, and National Conference leaders Umar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Ali Mohammad Sagar along with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Parra.

Mehbooba Mufti is detained at a government house in Srinagar, while, Omar Abdullah is lodged at Hari Niwas there. Farooq Abdullah is detained at his house in Guptar road, Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail.

58 political leaders were detained earlier out of which 26 are currently held at the hostel which has been turned into a sub-jail.

The home ministry had said that the release of these leaders will be done by the administration in the J&K as per the situation. Earlier on 30th December, five leaders from the national conference and PDP were released by the authorities.

The Central government had detained several mainstream leaders to avoid mass mobilisation against the decision that removed the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K along with its democratic institutions were reorganised into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following Narendra Modi's decision to abrogate article 370 which accorded special status to J&K on August 5.

The two union territories came into existence at the stroke of midnight on 31 October.