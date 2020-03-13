J&K administration revokes Farooq Abdullah's detention order, releases him from house arrest

After serving months of detention since the abrogation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir government issued orders to revoke the detention order of National Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The order effectively releases him from house arrest and means that he can take part in parliament session from March 16 onwards. He was kept under house arrest since September 15, 2019, a month after the abrogation of article 370.

Abdullah's detention period was extended by another three months under the Public Safety act (PSA) in the month of December last year.

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister is currently residing at his house in Srinagar which was declared as a sub-jail following his detention.

According to reports, the National Conference chairman can take part in parliament session from March 16 onwards.

Farooq Abdullah was put under house arrest after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. On the same day, the government had detained several mainstream leaders to avoid mass mobilisation against the decision that removed the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

"Imposing Public Safety Act (PSA) on Dr Farooq Abdullah was a wrong decision. I welcome the decision to revoke it. All other political detainees should also be released so that the voice of Jammu and Kashmir can reach everywhere," National Conference leader Davinder Rana said.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah's daughter Sara Abdullah has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging Omar Abdullah's detention in the Supreme Court.

In the petition, Sara Pilot observed that there are no "material facts which are imperative for an order of detention."

"The grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention," the plea pointed out.

"It is rare that those who have served the nation as members of Parliaments, Chief Ministers of state, ministers in the union and have also stood by the national aspirations of India are now perceived as a threat to the state," the plea further stated.

Six months after top leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were put under preventive custody, the Union Territory administration on February 5 slapped stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and two other politicians from National Conference and PDP.

Besides Omar Abdullah and Mehboob Mufti, National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.