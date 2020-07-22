J&K administration orders complete lockdown in red zones after spike in COVID-19 cases

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration has ordered the imposition of complete lockdown in all red districts of Kashmir division from the evening after a continuous spike in the number of positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement by the Information Department of the J&K government, it said, “complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kmr Div (Kashmir Division) from today evening till 6 AM on 27-7-2020."

It also says that agriculture, horticulture, and construction activities will continue as per DMRR guidelines and movement of good carriers, LPG, and oil tankers will continue without any hassle.

Earlier, the district administration of Srinagar, through its official handle, had tweeted about the COVID-19 situation which has reached a point where most hospitals are running out of space.

Yesterday, J&K crossed the 15 thousand mark with Srinagar, the summer capital, showing the upward trend with the highest cases in all 20 districts of the union territory.

The administration also canceled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases but said that the shrine board will continue to live telecast morning prayers for the devotees.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Srinagar has said that all non-local labourers will be allowed into Srinagar after testing negative for COVID-19. People have been concerned about the incoming non-local laborers in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.