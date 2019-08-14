J&K ADGP Munir Khan says videos from 2006, 2010 used for propaganda post- Art 370 abrogation

Shedding light on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Munir Khan said that restrictions have been lifted in Jammu, adding that schools and other establishments are now functional. Regarding Kashmir, he said that restrictions at certain places are still in place, however, they are not in a 'generalised manner'.

The Additional Director General also said that, presently, the police are focusing on ensuring safe and peaceful Independence Day celebrations across the state on 15th August.

Talking about the reports of alleged unrest in the region, ADGP Munir Khan said, "When a new situation of law and order arises, opposite parties including the neighbouring states take the initiative of unleashing the propaganda," adding that old videos from 2016 and 2010 are now being circulated as propaganda to fan the flames of unrest. "We are taking measures to thwart these attempts," he assured.

He further assured that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under police control. "There have been localised incidents in Srinagar and other districts," he said, "but they have been contained and dealt with locally without any major injuries."

The Additional DGP added that the police are placing special care to ensure that no civilian casualties take place while containing the localised incidents of unrest. He said that there have been a few pellet injuries but those have already been treated.

India had last week taken the historic decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 and passed a Bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.