J&K: 5 CRPF personnel martyred in terrorist attack in Anantnag, encounter underway

Terrorists Wednesday carried out an attack on a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir killing at least five CRPF personnel and injuring others including an inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said here.

They said at least two terrorists attacked a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Anantnag with automatic rifles followed by hurling of grenades.

Five CRPF personnel died and few others are injured, they said, adding the firing is still going on.

One terrorist and an unidentified person were also killed in the gunfight. Station House Officer of Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, was injured in the attack and has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment, they said.