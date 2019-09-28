J&K: 3 terrorists killed as civilian hostage rescued safely, army personnel martyred in Batote encounter

Security forces have rescued a civilian who was held hostage by a group of 5 terrorists in Batote town of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In a joint rescue operation by Police, Army and CRPF, three terrorists have been killed while one army personnel is martyred and two policemen have received injuries. The rescue operation has been concluded, said Jammu Inspector General of police (IG) Mukesh Singh.

Earlier, the exchange of fire was underway in the Batote area of J&K's Ramban, as terrorists hold a local hostage.

A local said to news agencies, "Three people in civil dress and guns in hands went to a neighbouring house, all the members of their families came out, their father is held in the house. Army personnel just rescued us. Firing is underway."

Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire underway in Batote in Ramban. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/yAvH6AhHiY — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

On Saturday morning, an exchange of fire took place between the Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle and hurled grenades at security forces in Batote.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, today at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT.

"Soon after that, the quick reaction team reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban Anita Sharma, who along with other officials reached the spot, said that the terrorists attacked the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the Army at Chakwa camp. There is no report of any injury or causality in the attack, yet. The joint security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is going on.

DIG CRPF PC Jha in Batote, Ramban: We have information that three men are present. Security forces are conducting an operation in the area. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/7MTeBS2Tgt — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Security forces have launched joint operations against terrorists in Ramban, Doda and Ganderbal areas of Jammu and Kashmir, operations are still on. Security forces are trying to make sure that the suspects are not able to escape.

Indian Army on Friday had said that terrorists had been detected near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. The incident took place on July 30 when around five to six terrorists were trying to infiltrate to launch attacks on the Indian Army posts.

Indian Army detected Pakistani terrorists near LoC in Kashmir’s Kupwara sector on 30 Jul.Indian troops started firing at them as soon as terrorists were detected&forced them to return to their territory.They were attempting to infiltrate&carry out attacks on Indian positions. pic.twitter.com/WlKT9VF6Cd — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

Intelligence agencies had already alerted the security forces in 31 locations along the LoC in J&K regarding a potential attack by Pakistan right after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet concludes in New York.

