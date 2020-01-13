J&K: 3 kg IED detected under bridge in Sopore, bomb disposal squad dispatched
For the duration of the bomb disposal, the area has currently been cordoned off for security.
A bomb disposal sqquad was immediately dispatched to defuse the IED (File Photo)
Joint security forces on Monday detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) under a bridge in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Sopore district, thus foiling what could have been a major terror attack. A bomb disposal squad has now initiated the process of defusing the explosive.
Reports confirmed that at least 3 kilograms of IED was detected under the bridge in Sopore district's Rafiabad during a joint search operation by 33 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police in the area. However, security forces are yet to ascertain if any specific terror outfit has a role to play behind the presence of IED in the area.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.