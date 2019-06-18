J&K: 2 terrorists in Pulwama shun path of violence, surrender

Two unnamed terrorists have shunned the path of violence and surrendered in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

He said the identities of the two youths have been kept secret due to threat perception to their lives.

"With the help of community members and family, two more youths from Pulwama have returned to the mainstream," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, 2 Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including one whose vehicle was used to carry out the blast in the deadly Pulwama terror attack, were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"Two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter... As per the records available with police, both the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacking of security establishments and civilian atrocities" police said in a statement.

The gunfight took place in Anantnag's Marhama village.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh said, "We neutralised two terrorists. They've been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, both are residents of Marhama and have links with Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sajad was involved in turning his car into an IED in February 14 blast."