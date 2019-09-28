Trending#

J&K: 2 suspected terrorists launch grenade attack on security forces in Batote, Army retaliates

The operation is still underway and security forces are trying to make sure that the suspects are not able to escape.


Photo: ANI

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 02:17 PM IST

An exchange of fire took place between the Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle and hurled grenades at security forces in the Batote area of J&K's Ramban on Saturday.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, today at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT.

"Soon after that, the quick reaction team reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban Anita Sharma, who along with other officials reached the spot, said that the terrorists attacked the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the Army at Chakwa camp. There is no report of any injury or causality in the attack, yet. The joint security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is going on.

Security forces have launched joint operations against terrorists in Ramban, Doda and Ganderbal areas of Jammu and Kashmir, operations are still on. Security forces are trying to make sure that the suspects are not able to escape.

Indian Army on Friday had said that terrorists had been detected near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. The incident took place on July 30 when around five to six terrorists were trying to infiltrate to launch attacks on the Indian Army posts.

Intelligence agencies had already alerted the security forces in 31 locations along the LoC in J&K regarding a potential attack by Pakistan right after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet concludes in New York.

(With ANI inputs)

