Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jitendra Singh sends SOS to Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeks help to bring back ailing Jammu citizen from Tunisia

MoS Jitendra Singh has sent an SOS to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking his help to bring back an ailing citizen from Tunisia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:10 AM IST

Jitendra Singh sends SOS to Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeks help to bring back ailing Jammu citizen from Tunisia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia - File Photo

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh has sent an SOS to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking his help to bring back an ailing Indian citizen from Tunisia. Singh said he spoke to Scindia seeking his “personal indulgence” on the matter. 

“We have received a request from Sh Raman Kaushal S/o Late Sh Rishi Kumar Kaushal, resident of #Jammu, stating that his 35 year old son Aditya, presently living in Tunisia, is seriously ill with history of Kidney transplant and Kidney failure. The family wants the son to come back to India and join his family,” Singh wrote on Twitter. 

“The issue here is that there are only foreign Airlines operating on that sector and because of the acute medical problem, they usually avoid carrying such a patient to avoid risk of possible mishap on board particularly when the flight time is over 14 hours. However, I have spoken to Civil Aviation Minister Sh Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and sought his personal indulgence. Meanwhile, our office is in touch with Sh Raman Kaushal, the boy's father. We are trying our best and hope to find a breakthrough,” he added. 

Recently, Scindia had come to the rescue of a college student who narrated her ordeal on Twitter about her flight with IndiGo Airlines that compelled her to visit four different airports within 24 hours finally finding her luggage missing. 

Soon after, she found Scindia swinging into action and letting her know that her luggage had been delivered. "Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care," Scindia wrote to her in a tweet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU Result 2022: Varsity released 26 UG, 18 PG course marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.