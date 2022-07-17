Jitendra Singh sends SOS to Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeks help to bring back ailing Jammu citizen from Tunisia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia - File Photo

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh has sent an SOS to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking his help to bring back an ailing Indian citizen from Tunisia. Singh said he spoke to Scindia seeking his “personal indulgence” on the matter.

“We have received a request from Sh Raman Kaushal S/o Late Sh Rishi Kumar Kaushal, resident of #Jammu, stating that his 35 year old son Aditya, presently living in Tunisia, is seriously ill with history of Kidney transplant and Kidney failure. The family wants the son to come back to India and join his family,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

“The issue here is that there are only foreign Airlines operating on that sector and because of the acute medical problem, they usually avoid carrying such a patient to avoid risk of possible mishap on board particularly when the flight time is over 14 hours. However, I have spoken to Civil Aviation Minister Sh Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and sought his personal indulgence. Meanwhile, our office is in touch with Sh Raman Kaushal, the boy's father. We are trying our best and hope to find a breakthrough,” he added.

We have received a request from Sh Raman Kaushal S/o Late Sh Rishi Kumar Kaushal, resident of #Jammu, stating that his 35 year old son Aditya, presently living in Tunisia, is seriously ill with history of Kidney transplant and Kidney failure. The family wants the son to

1/3 July 16, 2022

Recently, Scindia had come to the rescue of a college student who narrated her ordeal on Twitter about her flight with IndiGo Airlines that compelled her to visit four different airports within 24 hours finally finding her luggage missing.

Soon after, she found Scindia swinging into action and letting her know that her luggage had been delivered. "Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care," Scindia wrote to her in a tweet.