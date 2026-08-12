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'Jinnah reborn as Rahul Gandhi’: Nishikant Dubey’s sharp attack on Congress leader

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attacked Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing Jharkhand protests by students, comparing him to Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 06:25 PM IST

'Jinnah reborn as Rahul Gandhi’: Nishikant Dubey’s sharp attack on Congress leader
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi. (AI-Generated)
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Nishikant Dubey, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'worse leader' than Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah while criticising him over the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. The BJP MP also said that the Congress party should withdraw its support to the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government to show that the party stands by the protesting students.

''They (Congress) should withdraw support from the Jharkhand government and show that they stand in the interest of the students. Otherwise, it will look like they work on Soros' agenda. Wherever there is a protest against the PM, Rahul Gandhi is seen there. He is a worse leader than Jinnah,'' he said.

He reshared a video on X and wrote, ''Jinnah's second birth has taken place in the form of Rahul Gandhi ji.'' In the video, Dubey said, ''Why do they not want a CBI investigation? The main accused, Dharmendra, was caught at the house of a top official of the Jharkhand government. They know that if a probe is conducted, it will involve Hemant Soren. This is the reason everything is happening.''

Take a look

Day 19 of Jharkhand protest

 

The protest by the JPSC protesters entered its 19th day on Wednesday, August 12, over the alleged irregularities. The demonstrators have vowed to intensify their protest if their demands are not met, which include reforms in the recruitment system and greater transparency in the examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

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