Jhunjhunu tragedy: 8 workers electrocuted after road construction machine touches high-tension wire

In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, eight workers were electrocuted after a road construction machine came in contact with a high-tension wire. Know in detail.

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, eight labourers lost their lives after being electrocuted by an overhead electricity line on Monday, November 2. The accident took place in Chhapoli village, where workers were engaged in road construction work. Reportedly, an 11,000-volt power line came into contact with a gravel-mixing machine, causing electric current to pass through the equipment while construction work was underway, and the labourers near it suffered electric shocks.

''Road construction work was underway in Chhapoli village. During the construction, a machine used for mixing gravel came into contact with a high-tension power line passing overhead. As a result, the machine became electrified, and the laborers working at the site were struck by the current,'' India TV reported, quoting the local police.

#Jhunjhunu : छापोली में करंट से गई मजदूरों की जान, 8 मजदूरों की मौत, कौन जिम्मेदार ? सड़क बनाने का चल रहा था कार्य, कदम कुंड की ओर जाने वाली बन रही थी सड़क, CM ने घटना के कारणों के बारे में ली जानकारी, पीड़ित परिवारों की हर संभव मदद करेगी सरकार @sandeepkediajjn @BabulalDhayal18 @BhajanlalBjp #LatestNews #RajasthanNews #RajasthanWithZee — ZEE Rajasthan (@zeerajasthan_) November 2, 2026

CM Bhajanlal Sharma condoles death of labourers

Expressing grief over the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, ''The news of the untimely death of workers due to electrocution in the incident at Jhunjhunu is deeply saddening. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, provide immediate and all possible assistance to the affected families, and conduct an investigation into the incident. I pray to God to grant a place at His feet to the departed souls, a speedy recovery to the injured, and the strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense grief. Om Shanti!''

झुंझुनूं में हुए हादसे में करंट लगने से श्रमिकों की असामयिक मृत्यु का समाचार दुखद है। संबंधित अधिकारियों को घायलों के समुचित उपचार एवं प्रभावित परिवारों को तत्काल हरसंभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने तथा घटना की जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान, घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहन करने का संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! November 2, 2026

Former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also condoled the incident, demanding investigation and wrote, ''The tragic and heart-wrenching deaths of several laborers due to electrocution in Chhapoli, Udaipurwati, Jhunjhunu, are extremely sorrowful and poignant. A thorough investigation of this entire incident is essential to determine how this accident occurred during road construction and who is responsible for these deaths. One cannot help but feel anguished thinking about the unimaginable grief that must be passing over the families who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. The government must ensure that appropriate compensation and every possible assistance is provided to the families of the deceased. May God grant place to the departed souls at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to endure this unbearable sorrow.''

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

The official PMO India handle expressed condolences over the deaths and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased worker. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.