Rajasthan: Man pours jug of hot oil on two private finance company employees for demanding EMI

In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, two employees of a private finance company have been admitted to a hospital with burn injuries after a man poured hot oil on the "loan sharks".

The incident took place near a private bank branch on Rani Sati Road in Jhunjhunu. Police have said that the accused Surendra Swami had taken a personal loan from the finance company and when the employees visited him for collection of EMI, he allegedly threw hot oil on Kuldeep and Naveen Kumar and fled the spot.

The accused is a resident of Khaitan Ka Mohalla of Ward No. 44. On the day they were attacked, both Kuldeep and Naveen reached Swami's home to collect the installment but Swami called them to meet near a private bank on Rani Sati Road.

"There was a heated argument between the two sides when Swami filled a jug of hot oil from the wok of a nearby shop and poured it on the victims," said ASI Narendra Singh of Kotwali Police Station.

Swami has been absconding since then. Kuldeep was released from the hospital after being administered first aid while Naveen is still undergoing treatment. The Kotwali police have registered a case against Surendra Swami and have been on looking out for him.