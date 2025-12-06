What was Russian President Vladimir Putin served at state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhawan? Lavish MENU reveals, Jhol Momos, Kulfi, Laccha Parantha,...'

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, just before the latter concluded his visit and departed for Moscow. The main course featured Zafrani Paneer Roll, Paalak Methi Mattar Ka Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo...

The event also featured a musical performance blending Indian classical music with Russian melodies. The lavish culinary delight for the Russian President showcased India's rich regional delicacies, starting with Murungelai Chaaru soup, a traditional South Indian rasam (soup), followed by appetisers such as Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney), Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri (pan-grilled black gram kebabs), and Vegetable Jhol Momo with spicy chutney.

The main course featured Zafrani Paneer Roll, Paalak Methi Mattar Ka Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achaari Baingan and Yellow Dal Tadka, accompanied by Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao with Indian breads such as Laccha Parantha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti and Biscuity Roti.

Deserts included Badam Ka Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi, and fresh fruits, with traditional accompaniments like Gur Sandesh, Murakku, and a variety of pickles and salads.

Beverages included a very healthy mix of pomegranate, orange, carrot and ginger juices.

The evening also included a musical performance by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band, joined by an accomplished ensemble of classical instrumentalists.

The repertoire included Indian raagas such as 'Amritavarshini', 'Khamaj', 'Yaman', 'Shivranjini', 'Nalinakanthi', 'Bhairavi' and 'Desh', alongside Russian melodies including Kalinka and excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, as well as the popular Hindi film tune Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

At the banquet, Putin highlighted the partnership between the two nations, noting that the declaration that he and PM Modi adopted encompasses a wide range of cooperation across different spheres, including politics, security, the economy and trade, energy, education, and other areas.

"15 years ago, we signed an important declaration that elevated our relations to a new level, the level of a specially privileged strategic partnership. This partnership is developing based on the principles of equality, respect and mutual consideration of our interests. It is getting substantiated even more. Our talks with our Indian friends yesterday and today were genuinely open and constructive. The declaration that we have adopted encompasses a wide range of cooperation across different spheres, including politics, security, the economy and trade, energy, education, and other areas. I am sure that this declaration, along with the other documents, will give a strong push to the development of our bilateral relations," he said.

Putin further emphaisised that both nations are working together to establish a fairer and just world order and described the nature of the India-Russia partnership as "go together, grow together."

"It is as important to mention that Russia and India are working together to establish a fairer and just world order. We are convinced that it should be based on the United Nations' central role and the balance of interests among all members of the international community. We are coordinating our joint efforts with India as the chair of BRICS in 2026, and in other international multilateral formats as well. Overall, we are cooperating within our common Eurasian space to build a true atmosphere of security, trust, and peace for all countries of the world. I know that in India, you say, 'go together, grow together.' These words truly reflect the nature and the character of the Russian-Indian relations, and we will do everything to make sure our strategic partnership grows and develops for the good of all our people," he said.

President Murmu, welcoming the Russina President, said "Today holds special significance for us as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the India-Russia Strategic Partnership... The India-Russia partnership is based on a shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual socio-economic and technological progress. The year 2025 has been a highly successful year for our multifaceted relationship... The Joint Statement issued for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit expresses our special relationship and offers a broad roadmap to deepen our bilateral engagement."

President Putin departed from Delhi shortly after the dinner with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, seeing him off.

During his two-day visit, Putin co-hosted India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi. Both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in building stable and efficient transport corridors. They also agreed to take the India-Russia economic partnership to "new heights" by 2030.

PM Modi announced India will soon launch a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.

