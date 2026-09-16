Jhiram Ghati Attack: 10 convicts sentenced to death 13 years after Maoists killed 29

Thirteen years after Maoists killed 29 people in the Jhiram Ghati ambush on a Congress convoy in Bastar, a special NIA court in Jagdalpur sentenced 10 convicts to death. Among those killed were Nand Kumar Patel, Mahendra Karma and VC Shukla.

More than 13 years after Maoists carried out one of their deadliest attacks in Chhattisgarh's Jhiram Ghati, killing 29 people and virtually wiping out the Congress leadership in the state, 10 convicts have been sentenced to death by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

On May 25, 2013, Maoists ambushed a convoy of Congress leaders, who were returning after attending a Parivartan Rally, on a national highway in Jhiram Ghati (valley), under the Darbha police station limits in Bastar district.

Among those killed were senior Congress leaders, including then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh, former Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Mahendra Karma, former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, and former MLA Uday Mudliyar. Several security personnel and civilians were also killed.

NIA Court verdict after 101 witnesses examined

Statements from 101 witnesses were recorded and a large tranche of documents examined during the case. Earlier this month, Special Judge Abhay Singh Rajput of the special NIA court in Jagdalpur convicted 10 people, including two women.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced all 10 convicts to death under seven of the 24 charges against them and fined them Rs 800 each. The sentence will be executed only after the high court's order and the convicts will remain in the central jail until then. They can appeal against the verdict in the High Court within 30 days.

Political reactions after verdict

Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has repeatedly raised questions regarding the investigation into the attack and alleged that there was a larger conspiracy. He said that had the state government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) been allowed to investigate independently, the individuals behind the alleged conspiracy could have been identified.

Former BJP national vice-president and ex-chief minister Raman Singh said Baghel did not care about the case. "He just wants to play politics over the issue," Singh said.