Notorious gangster Aman Sahu, accused of over 150 crimes across multiple states, including Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday morning in Chainpur, Palamu district, officials said.

Sahu had been lodged in Raipur jail for the past few months. Jharkhand Police took him on remand for questioning in connection with recent criminal incidents.

While being transported from Raipur to Ranchi on Monday night, his gang allegedly ambushed the police convoy near Andhari Dhoda in the Chainpur police station area, using a bomb. During the attack, the police vehicle lost control.

According to the police, Sahu took advantage of the chaos, snatched a weapon from a police jawan, and attempted to escape while opening fire. In retaliation, the police shot him dead. A police jawan was also injured in the exchange of fire.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Rameshan confirmed Aman Sahu's death, adding that an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

A resident of Matve village in Ranchi's Burmu police station area, Sahu was linked to the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Previously imprisoned in Jharkhand's Saraikela jail, he was transferred to Raipur on a production warrant issued by Chhattisgarh Police on October 14, 2024.

Sahu was convicted in two cases -- sentenced to six years in a criminal case in Ramgarh and three years in another case in Latehar.

His gang recently claimed responsibility for a firing incident targeting coal transporter Bipin Mishra in Ranchi, with his key aide Mayank Singh posting about it on social media.

Authorities also suspected Sahu's gang's involvement in the recent murder of NTPC Deputy General Manager (Dispatch) Kumar Gaurav in Hazaribagh. Police sought his questioning in both cases.

On Monday, DGP Anurag Gupta had claimed that many of the recent incidents in Jharkhand are being orchestrated from inside the prisons.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly on Monday, DGP Gupta identified three major gangs -- led by Aman Sahu, Aman Srivastava, and Vikas Tiwari -- as the masterminds behind several crimes in the state.

“Despite being in jail, they continue to plan crimes using virtual foreign numbers for WhatsApp calls. The police are tracking them, but there are some technical challenges,” he had said.



