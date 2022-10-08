Jharkhand: Unidentified miscreants pour acid on face of man sleeping at Daltonganj railway station

Police (File)

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants poured acid on the face and leg of a man sleeping at the Daltonganj railway station. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Sunil Kumar Yadav, was sleeping near the ticket counter on Friday when the incident took place.

The motive behind the crime is unknown at the moment.

The local railway police said that CCTV cameras couldn't capture the crime as the place was at a blind spot.

The police have registered a case against unidentified people.

The victim is in a hospital with serious injuries.