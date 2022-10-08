Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jharkhand: Unidentified miscreants pour acid on face of man sleeping at Daltonganj railway station

The police have registered a case against unidentified people.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Jharkhand: Unidentified miscreants pour acid on face of man sleeping at Daltonganj railway station
Police (File)

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants poured acid on the face and leg of a man sleeping at the Daltonganj railway station. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Sunil Kumar Yadav, was sleeping near the ticket counter on Friday when the incident took place.

The motive behind the crime is unknown at the moment. 

The local railway police said that CCTV cameras couldn't capture the crime as the place was at a blind spot. 

The police have registered a case against unidentified people.

The victim is in a hospital with serious injuries.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
RRR, War, Ram Lakhan, Sholay: Ahead of Vikram Vedha's release, here are popular two-hero films
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
Aisha Sharma burns the internet in blue monokini, sizzling photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.