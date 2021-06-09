Jharkhand under complete lockdown from June 12 evening

Jharkhand government has announced a complete lockdown from June 12 to June 14 on Wednesday. The lockdown will remain effective between 5 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Monday.

Speaking about the same, Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said that the opening time of shops has been extended by two hours in all districts, except Jamshedpur.

He said, "Now, shops will be allowed to open till 4 pm in 23 districts. There will be a complete lockdown from Saturday 5 pm till Monday 6 am in Jharkhand. Essential services exempted. Shops opening time has been extended by 2 hours in districts except for Jamshedpur," Gupta said.

All education centres and coaching institutions would continue to remain shut as the state government has already postponed all examinations.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and parks, among others would also remain close in the state.

After a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's State Disaster Management Authority had earlier extended the lockdown till June 10. However, some relaxation was given by the government as well.

According to the new guidelines, the agriculture sector, industries, and mining operations, and emergency services were allowed to function. CM Soren, in a statement, had said that "the government is making all efforts to save human lives and their livelihoods".