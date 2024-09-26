Jharkhand: Two wagons of goods train carrying steel derail near Bokaro's Tupkadih station; 15 trains diverted

The goods train was carrying a steel consignment from Bokaro Steel Plant and overturned on the main line between Tupkadih and Bokaro stations. The incident occurred near the northern cabin yard of Tupkadih station and affected train movement on the Bokaro-Gomo section.

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro affecting the movement of trains, an official said on Thursday.

Fifteen trains have been diverted on the route, the official said.

"Two wagons of a goods trains carrying steel consignment derailed near Tupkadih station in Bokaro district last night at about 9 pm. We have diverted 15 trains including 14 express trains," Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Adra division of South Eastern Railway, told PTI.

The goods train was carrying a steel consignment from Bokaro Steel Plant and overturned on the main line between Tupkadih and Bokaro stations. The incident occurred near the northern cabin yard of Tupkadih station and affected train movement on the Bokaro-Gomo section.

"One of the impacted lines has been rectified while work is underway to restore the other line to ensure smooth traffic, Narula said.

Meanwhile, South East Railways in a bulletin said "the train got derailed at TKB yard over point no 102, blocking up and down both lines." The trains which were affected included Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Bhagalpur Vananchal Express, Hatia-Patna-Ranchi-Kamakhya, Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Express and Ranchi-Dhanbad intercity.

Several trains remained stranded causing inconvenience to passengers. Meanwhile, railways have ordered an inquiry into the derailment.

READ | 'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours