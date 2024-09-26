Twitter
Work-life balance: This country has set global standard with 24.7-hour work-week

After UP, Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh makes it mandatory for…

'Certificate can be issued to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency if...': CBFC to Bombay HC

Mumbai court sentences Sanjay Raut to 15 days imprisonment in defamation case

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

India

Jharkhand: Two wagons of goods train carrying steel derail near Bokaro's Tupkadih station; 15 trains diverted

The goods train was carrying a steel consignment from Bokaro Steel Plant and overturned on the main line between Tupkadih and Bokaro stations. The incident occurred near the northern cabin yard of Tupkadih station and affected train movement on the Bokaro-Gomo section.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Jharkhand: Two wagons of goods train carrying steel derail near Bokaro's Tupkadih station; 15 trains diverted
RPF Bokaro via X (@ANI)
Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro affecting the movement of trains, an official said on Thursday.

Fifteen trains have been diverted on the route, the official said.

"Two wagons of a goods trains carrying steel consignment derailed near Tupkadih station in Bokaro district last night at about 9 pm. We have diverted 15 trains including 14 express trains," Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Adra division of South Eastern Railway, told PTI.

The goods train was carrying a steel consignment from Bokaro Steel Plant and overturned on the main line between Tupkadih and Bokaro stations. The incident occurred near the northern cabin yard of Tupkadih station and affected train movement on the Bokaro-Gomo section.

"One of the impacted lines has been rectified while work is underway to restore the other line to ensure smooth traffic, Narula said.

Meanwhile, South East Railways in a bulletin said "the train got derailed at TKB yard over point no 102, blocking up and down both lines." The trains which were affected included Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Bhagalpur Vananchal Express, Hatia-Patna-Ranchi-Kamakhya, Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Express and Ranchi-Dhanbad intercity.

Several trains remained stranded causing inconvenience to passengers. Meanwhile, railways have ordered an inquiry into the derailment.

READ | 'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
