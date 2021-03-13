Headlines

Jharkhand to soon reserve 75% jobs for locals in private sector

Economic Survey puts Jharkhand's unemployment rate at an alarming 59.2% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020 which fell to 11.3%.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 09:17 PM IST

Jharkhand government on Friday approved an employment policy allowing 75% reservation in private sector jobs. The decision is likely to come during the ongoing budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly. This move comes days after the Haryana government notified its policy of reserving 75% of jobs in the private sector.

A proposal of giving priority to the local youths in private jobs was a part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) manifesto in Assembly elections 2019. The Chief Minister has previously hinted on several occasions, that his government was contemplating a policy for ensuring jobs for the locals in the private sector.

An important clause of this policy is that the jobs with up to a salary of Rs 30,000 per month will be reserved for the locals. As per reports, a few modalities are yet to be decided and the Jharkhand government will announce the new policy in the next week of the Assembly session. 

Economic Survey puts Jharkhand's unemployment rate at an alarming 59.2% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020 which gradually fell to 11.3% in January 2021. In January 2020, the unemployment rate stood at 10.6%.

The move to allow reservation in the private sector comes days after Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with stakeholders in Delhi to discuss a draft Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, 2021.

However, one major issue they are likely to face during the implementation of the local reservation policy is the identification of the beneficiaries in the state.

In 2002, questions around the definition of who is a native of Jharkhand and the controversial policy to reserve class III and IV jobs for the original inhabitants of the newly-created state had led to the resignation of former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi.

