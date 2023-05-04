Jharkhand: Strange diabetes remedy results in kidney failure for woman as she consumes raw fish gallbladder

Photo: File (Image for representation)

A 48-year-old woman from Jharkhand's Ranchi developed acute kidney failure after consuming the raw gallbladder of a fish on the recommendation of a quack to cure diabetes. Seta Devi (48), a resident of Ranchi was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi with complaints of vomiting and severe kidney injury.

On investigation, it was revealed that she consumed the raw gallbladder of a locally available "rohu" (Labeo rohita) fish for three days to cure her diabetes as advised by a local quack. After a few days, she developed severe nausea and vomiting.

As her condition worsened, her family brought her to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She was admitted to the Department of Nephrology, where she underwent two sessions of hemodialysis. Her kidney biopsy revealed severe inflammation. She was started on high-dose steroids with supportive treatment. By the seventh day, her kidney function started to recover and after two weeks, she was discharged with normal kidney function.

"Raw fish gallbladder consumption is a common practice in certain regions of Asia including India, particularly eastern and southern India. It is traditionally believed to cure diabetes mellitus, bronchial asthma, arthritis and visual disturbances amongst others," the hospital statement said. "The most commonly implicated fish species are the Rohu (Labeo rohita) and the Catla (Catla catla), which are both commonly consumed in many parts of the country," it further said.

According to Dr (Prof) AK Bhalla, Chairman, Department of Nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "It is important to note that the risk of kidney injury is not limited to these two species of fish and can also occur with the consumption of gallbladder from other types of fish. Therefore, I recommend avoiding the consumption of raw fish gallbladder altogether to prevent potential health risks. These fish naturally produce high levels of bile in their digestive systems, which can be harmful to humans when ingested in large quantities."

He further said the bile contains a toxin called cyprinol, which has been shown to cause kidney damage in humans. Symptoms of fish bile-associated kidney injury can include abdominal pain, vomiting, and decreased urine output. The condition can lead to kidney failure and even death in severe cases.

Dr Vaibhav Tiwari, Consultant, Department of Nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "To prevent fish bile-associated kidney injury, we recommend avoiding consuming fish that are known to have high levels of bile. It is also important to ensure that fish is properly prepared and cooked thoroughly, as this can help to reduce the levels of toxins present in the fish."

In addition to these precautions, Dr Tiwari said individuals who experience symptoms of fish bile-associated kidney injury should seek medical attention immediately. Treatment may involve supportive care, such as hydration and pain management, as well as measures to protect the kidneys from further damage. "In this case, timely diagnosis and initiation of appropriate therapy ensured optimal outcome," he added.

