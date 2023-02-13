Search icon
Jharkhand: Son of Sindri BJP MLA Indrajeet Mahto dies by suicide, investigation underway

The police said the deceased might have been suffering from depression and it seems to be a case of suicide but further investigation is underway.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Image for representation (Pixabay)

Jharkhand's Sindri MLA Indrajeet Mahto's 29-year-old son Vivek Kumar Mahto died on Monday after allegedly consuming pesticide, police said.

The deceased, who was staying in Delhi and preparing for competitive examinations, had returned to Silli, around 65 km from Ranchi, a few days back and was staying with one of his friends, a police officer said.

His father and Sindri's BJP MLA has been ill for a long time and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad. "As per information received, Vivek Kumar Mahto consumed pesticide on Sunday morning. He was first taken to a private hospital in Muri and was later referred to another medical establishment in Ranchi, where he died on Monday," Silli police station in-charge Akashdeep told PTI.

He said Vivek might have been suffering from depression and it seems to be a case of suicide but further investigation is underway.

A doctor of the Ranchi hospital where he died said that he had consumed pesticide and was admitted to the medical establishment on Sunday evening, and he breathed his last on Monday morning.

