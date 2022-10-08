Search icon
Jharkhand shocker: Man beaten to death over inter-community love affair in Bokaro, 11 accused booked

The Jharkhand Police have booked 11 people for allegedly beating a man to death over the matter of an inter-community love affair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

The Jharkhand Police have booked 11 people for allegedly beating a man to death over the matter of an inter-community love affair in the Mahuatand Police Station limits of the Dhawaia village of the state, the police informed on Friday.

"In Dhawaiya village of Mahuatand police station area, villagers killed a person over a love affair. The deceased hailed from a Muslim community and was having an affair with a woman of a different community. As the locals were not happy with this, they attacked him yesterday (Thursday)," said Superintendent of Police, Bokaro.

He further said that the victim was provided with medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

"The victim was provided medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered the case under relevant sections and 11 accused have been arrested," he added mentioning that the situation in the village is currently peaceful.

Further investigation is underway. 

