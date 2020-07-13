Jharkhand: School teacher makes pupils memorise Pakistan, Bangladesh national anthems; row over 'anti-national mindset'

After a private school teacher in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur allegedly asked kindergarten students to memorise national anthems of Pakistan and Bangladesh, a row has erupted over accusations that she had an 'anti-national' mindset.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the East Singhbhum district administration has launched a probe against the teacher to verify the basis of the allegations.

The reported incidents occurred during online classes which were being held by the school, owing to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. The teacher allegedly shared YouTube links of the national anthems of Pakistan and Bangladesh in the school WhatsApp group for UKG and LKG students.

The links and the task at hand reportedly left several students and their parents bewildered. According to the report, several parents had also objected to the task.

The matter was also highlighted on Twitter by BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi, following which the district administration constituted a two-member team to conduct a probe and submit its report in 24 hours, District Education Officer Shivendra Kumar said.

Authorities at the Ghatshila school in East Singhbhum had cancelled the task following protests.

"Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla has directed a probe into the matter which will be conducted by a two-member team led by Regional Education Officer Keshav Prasad," the DEO said.

In a press statement, the BJP's state unit general secretary, Aditya Sahu, said, "The future of the children is dark and unsecured in such private schools, which ask children to learn Pakistan and Bangladesh anthems for homework."

A child's mind is very delicate and it develops according to the culture inculcated into the child. Such homework reflects the anti-national mindset, Sahu added.