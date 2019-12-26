Jharkhand's BJP President Laxman Giluwa tenders resignation after poor performance in polls

Jharkhand's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Laxman Giluwa on Wednesday resigned from the post following party's poor performance in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

According to the sources in the BJP, Giluwa submitted his resignation to the party’s national president Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. He also lost the election from Chakradharpur's seat.

The ruling BJP faced a massive defeat in Jharkhand as it ended up with a tally of 25 while the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, crossing the majority mark comfortably, and forming the government in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren staked claim to form government in Jharkhand as he met Governor Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday, a day after assembly election results showed a clear majority for the alliance led by his party.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 29, Soren said.

Soren has won from both Dumka and Barhait assembly constituencies.

In Dumka, Soren defeated Lois Marandi of the BJP by 13,188 votes while he beat Simon Malto in Barhait by 25,740.

While JMM emerged as the single largest party after winning 30 seats, its Mahagathbandhan partners Congress and RJD won 16 and one seats, respectively.

The Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which has three seats in the 81-member assembly has also extended "unconditional support" to the alliance.

Hemant, the 44-year-old son of tribal leader Shibu Soren, had earlier served as chief minister of the state from July 2013 to December 2014.