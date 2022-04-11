Jharkhand ropeway accident: Man falls to death during rescue operation, horrific video emerges

A grim video of the rescue operations from the Jharkhand’s Deoghar ropeway accident has emerged, in which a man can be seen falling off the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.

According to reports, the person has died, however, confirmation from the authorities is still awaited.

In the video, the man, whose identity is not known yet, is seen holding on to the rope dangling from the IAF chopper.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, 32 people have been rescued so far and 15 are still remaining. Rescue operations have stopped and will resume early on Tuesday morning.

"One person died during the rescue operation, identification not done yet. Total death toll rises to 2. So far 32 people have been rescued, 15 people are still expected to be trapped in 3 trolleys. Rescue op will resume early morning tomorrow," Manjunath Bhajantri, Deputy Commissioner told news agency ANI.

Two people have lost their lives and eight are undergoing treatment at Deoghar Sadar Hospital. The ropeway which runs through a picturesque densely forested valley is surrounded by hills, making rescue difficult, except by air.

The accident which occurred Sunday around 4 pm, resulted in one death late at night and 12 injured in the collision among cable cars, around 20 kilometres from the famous Baba Baidyanth temple of Deoghar town.

Sandip, who was stuck in a trolley for 19 hours, said, "I feel Baba Baidyanath gave me second life. I can't explain the harrowing experience in a hanging trolley overnight. It was frightening." The trolleys were hanging mid-air at a height of nearly 100 feet.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said rescue and relief operations are being conducted on war-footing.