Jharkhand Recruitment Exam Row: Babulal Marandi, BJP leaders detained amid ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march

Former CM Babulal Marandi and BJP leader Aditya Sahu led a party workers' sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence, seeking a CBI probe into alleged examination irregularities.

Amid ongoing student protests in Jharkhand, several BJP leaders on Monday held sit-in demonstrations outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence against the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. Jharkhand police detained around 50 BJP functionaries, including 21 MLAs, who were demanding Soren's resignation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

BJP state president Aditya Prakash Sahu, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal and Ranchi MLA C P Singh were among those who took part in the protest. Their protest coincided with the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha, which is leading the agitation at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Jharkhand protest: Senior BJP leaders detained

Former CM Babulal Marandi and BJP leader Aditya Sahu led a party workers' sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence, seeking a CBI probe into alleged examination irregularities. Babulal Marandi said, "For the past 14-15 days, these students have been sitting at the stadium, staging a hunger strike, but the government is just dragging its feet."

As police detained him, Marandi, while speaking to reporters, said the students are continuing their protest, but the government is distracting people. JPSC-JSSC-CGL, all of these should be investigated by the CBI.

#WATCH | Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi says, "Students are continuing their protest but the Government is distracting people. JPSC-JSSC-CGL: all of these should be investigated by the CBI..." https://t.co/qDY5TwVVDF pic.twitter.com/ufCJIZuhWS August 10, 2026

Earlier, BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said he and several other leaders are under house arrest since 7 am, as reported by PTI.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo warned the JMM-led Jharkhand government against police action on student protesters amid heightened security during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. Speaking to ANI, Deo, while urging Chief Minister Hemant Soren to accept the demands of the protesters, also alleged that the party MP Aditya Sahu was under house arrest. He said, "Today is Chief Minister Hemant Soren's birthday. The students and their parents have already given you a birthday gift by bringing you back to power. Today is the time for a return gift; you should fulfil the demands of the students, who are asking for cancelling the exams conducted by TDPL, an outsourcing agency under question. You are not cancelling the exam and running away from a CBI probe.

He warned the state government against any use of force, saying that the BJP would respond if the police resorted to a lathi-charge against the protesters.

Jharkhand students protest towards Vidhan Sabha

JPSC-JSSC aspirants held a ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march in Ranchi on Monday over alleged exam irregularities. Authorities have tightened security, installing razor fencing near Jagannath Temple and imposing Section 163 of the BNS within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly. Protesters continue to demand cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, a probe into alleged irregularities and recruitment reforms.

(With ANI inputs)