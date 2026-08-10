FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Farah Khan shuts down 'biased host' claims, asks Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra: 'Have we ever met before?'

Farah Khan shuts down 'biased host' claims, asks Lock Upp 2 winner

Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas

Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas

Is LaunchVideo.com the Best X Startup Launch Agency?

Is LaunchVideo.com the Best X Startup Launch Agency?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Jharkhand Recruitment Exam Row: Babulal Marandi, BJP leaders detained amid ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march

Former CM Babulal Marandi and BJP leader Aditya Sahu led a party workers' sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence, seeking a CBI probe into alleged examination irregularities.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Jharkhand Recruitment Exam Row: Babulal Marandi, BJP leaders detained amid ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march
Jharkhand Recruitment Exam Row: Babulal Marandi, BJP leaders detained amid ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid ongoing student protests in Jharkhand, several BJP leaders on Monday held sit-in demonstrations outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence against the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. Jharkhand police detained around 50 BJP functionaries, including 21 MLAs, who were demanding Soren's resignation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

BJP state president Aditya Prakash Sahu, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal and Ranchi MLA C P Singh were among those who took part in the protest. Their protest coincided with the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha, which is leading the agitation at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Jharkhand protest: Senior BJP leaders detained

Former CM Babulal Marandi and BJP leader Aditya Sahu led a party workers' sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence, seeking a CBI probe into alleged examination irregularities. Babulal Marandi said, "For the past 14-15 days, these students have been sitting at the stadium, staging a hunger strike, but the government is just dragging its feet." 

As police detained him, Marandi, while speaking to reporters, said the students are continuing their protest, but the government is distracting people. JPSC-JSSC-CGL, all of these should be investigated by the CBI. 

Earlier,  BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said he and several other leaders are under house arrest since 7 am, as reported by PTI.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo warned the JMM-led Jharkhand government against police action on student protesters amid heightened security during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. Speaking to ANI, Deo, while urging Chief Minister Hemant Soren to accept the demands of the protesters, also alleged that the party MP Aditya Sahu was under house arrest. He said, "Today is Chief Minister Hemant Soren's birthday. The students and their parents have already given you a birthday gift by bringing you back to power. Today is the time for a return gift; you should fulfil the demands of the students, who are asking for cancelling the exams conducted by TDPL, an outsourcing agency under question. You are not cancelling the exam and running away from a CBI probe.

He warned the state government against any use of force, saying that the BJP would respond if the police resorted to a lathi-charge against the protesters.

Jharkhand students protest towards Vidhan Sabha 

JPSC-JSSC aspirants held a ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march in Ranchi on Monday over alleged exam irregularities. Authorities have tightened security, installing razor fencing near Jagannath Temple and imposing Section 163 of the BNS within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly. Protesters continue to demand cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, a probe into alleged irregularities and recruitment reforms.

(With ANI inputs)

 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Farah Khan shuts down 'biased host' claims, asks Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra: 'Have we ever met before?'
Farah Khan shuts down 'biased host' claims, asks Lock Upp 2 winner
Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas
Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas
Is LaunchVideo.com the Best X Startup Launch Agency?
Is LaunchVideo.com the Best X Startup Launch Agency?
Air India flight turbulence: Pilot body issues 5-point advisory after positive drug test result
Air India flight turbulence: Pilot body issues 5-point advisory
From Assembly march to police action: Jharkhand student protests turn tense in Ranchi
From Assembly march to police action: Jharkhand student protests turn tense
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement