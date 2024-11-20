INDIA
As per the polling body's data in Maharashtra, the naxal-hit district Gadchiroli recorded the highest voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, while the district of Osmanabad recorded the lowest voter turnout of 4.85 per cent till 9 am.
Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 6.61 per cent till 9 am on Wednesday in the single-phase assembly elections that began earlier this morning, while Jharkhand registered a voter turnout of 12.71 per cent by the same time in the second phase of assembly elections in the State, according to the Election Commission of India.
Mumbai city recorded a voter turnout of 6.25 per cent, Mumbai Suburban 7.88 per cent, Nagpur 6.86 per cent, Thane 6.66 per cent, Aurangabad 7.05 per cent, Pune 5.53 per cent, Nashik 6.89 per cent, Jalgaon 5.85 per cent, Satara 5.14 per cent, Kolhapur 7.38 per cent, Dhule 6.79 per cent, Palghar 7.30 per cent, Nanded 5.42 per cent, Ratnagiri 9.30 per cent and Latur 5.91 per cent. Voter turnout for Sindhudurg was recorded at 8.61 per cent, Wardha at 5.93 per cent, Washim at 5.33 per cent, Yavatmal at 7.17 per cent, Solapur at 5.07 per cent, Sangli at 6.14 per cent, Ahmednagar at 5.91 per cent, Akola at 6.08 per cent, Amravati at 6.06 per cent, Beed at 6.88 per cent, Bhandara at 6.21 per cent, Buldhana at 6.16 per cent, Chandrapur at 8.05 per cent, Gondiya at 7.94 per cent, Hingoli at 6.45 per cent, Jalna at 7.51 per cent, Nandurbar at 7.76 per cent, Parbhani at 6.59 per cent and Raigad at 7.55 per cent. In Mumbai, Dharavi constituency recorded a turnout of 4.71 per cent, Sion-Koliwada 6.52 per cent, Wadala 6.44 per cent, Mahim 8.14 per cent, Worli 3.78 per cent, Sewri 6.12 per cent, Baikal 7.09 per cent, Malabar Hill 8.31 per cent, Mumbadevi 6.34 per cent and Colaba 5.3 per centtill 9 am.
Jharkhand, which is undergoing the second phase of assembly polls recorded a turnout of 12.71 per centtill 9 am, with Pakur district with highest turnout of 16.12 per cent while Bokaro with lowest turnout of 12.48 per cent. As per the ECI, Deoghar recorded a turnout of 14.24 per cent, Dhanbad 12.76 per cent, Dumka 14.48 per cent, Giridih 12.69 per cent, Hazaribagh 14.02 per cent, Jamtara 14.90 per cent, Ramgarh 15.87 per cent, Ranchi 16.00 per cent and Sahebganj 14.17 per cent. The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 6.03 per cent till 9 am. Maharashtra BJP President and party's candidate from Kamthi, Chandrashekhar Bawankule appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers to cast their vote.
He said, "I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. I expect 100 per cent voting today. The elected government is going to work for 14 crore people of the state for the next five years...Vindo Tawde is being defamed by the wrong means. it is a planned conspiracy to trap Vinod Tawde...The Election Commission will clear everything..."
Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi exuded confidence saying that the BJP-NDA alliance will secure more than 51 seats in the polls and form the government as the people were discontented with the ruling Hemant Soren led-JMM party in the state.
Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on288 seats of Maharashtra assembly elections and second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats.
(this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
