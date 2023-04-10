Jharkhand Ram Navami violence: What is happening in Jamshedpur? Clash over religious flag intensifies

Reports of arson from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur (Photo - PTI)

Days after Ram Navami violence shook up parts of Bihar and West Bengal, communal violence erupted in parts of Jharkhand, with the desecration of a religious flag in Jamshedpur leading to riots and disturbances in several areas of the district.

Riot police was deployed in Jamshedpur over Ram Navami clashes that erupted over a week after the Hindu festival, with prohibitory orders issued in the city due to the disturbances. Reports of arson and physical violence were reported from parts of Jamshedpur.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are in force at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, after the alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting and arson between two groups, officials said, as per PTI reports.

Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob on Sunday evening, they said. The crowds which had gathered were dispersed, and strict security was deployed in the area.

The clashes in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur erupted late at night on April 9, when two groups clashed over the alleged desecration of a Ram Navami flag. In an effort to normalize the situation, the security personnel in the area conducted a flag march to restore peace.

Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said. The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted, leading to brick-batting from both sides.

This comes just days after clashes erupted in the Sasaram and Bihar Sharif areas of Bihar just a day after Ram Navami, where many shops were looted and vandalised, and cars were set ablaze after two groups clashed during Ram Navami celebrations.

While the situation remains normalized in Bihar and West Bengal now, tensions are on the rise in Jamshedpur, with the riot police trying to control the situation. It is expected that Section 144 will be imposed in Jamshedpur for the next two days.

(With inputs from PTI)

