Jharkhand Protest: Who is Devendra Nath Mahato? Student leader behind hunger strike over JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities

The outrage in Jharkhand follows a series of recent controversies involving exam leaks, questionable administrative decisions, and logistics blunders that students say have crippled their career prospects.

Amid ongoing protests in Jharkhand, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato launched an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. Speaking to reporters, Mahato said he would continue the hunger strike until the demands submitted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren were fulfilled. The protesters have demanded greater transparency in the JPSC, JSSC CGL, and other competitive examinations and the examination process and alleged irregularities. They urged the Hemant Soren-led government to hold talks with them and address their concerns. The aspirants also held a Mashal March as part of their agitation.

Who is Devendra Nath Mahato?

Devendra Nath Mahto is a Jharkhand youth politician and student leader who serves as the Vice President of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) led by Jairam Mahto. He is known for spearheading student movements against paper leaks and recruitment corruption. He rose to prominence through the Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU). He also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Ranchi as an Independent candidate, focusing on employment issues.

Speaking to reporters, Mahato said, "To ensure that the students' morale is maintained, I am sitting on a hunger strike to take this fight forward. I will follow all the rules of this strike and ensure that the government comes to its knees. We will ensure that all the accused get strict punishment," he said.

Mahato further demanded the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and called for a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies. "First, we will ensure that the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services is cancelled and make sure that examinations happening through TDPL agencies are looked into. We will force reforms for JPSC, JSSC exams," he added.

This development mirrors youth-led agitations in Delhi, where activist Sonam Wangchuk recently concluded a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy. CJP, which led the demonstrations in the national capital, has extended its support to the ongoing student movement in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Protest over JPSC, JSSC exams irregularities

The outrage in Jharkhand follows a series of recent controversies involving exam leaks, questionable administrative decisions, and logistics blunders that students say have crippled their career prospects. Students on the ground paint a grim picture of the state's educational and public recruitment infrastructure, citing severe mismanagement that spans multiple examination cycles."Be it any exam, like the JPSC or JSSC CGL, the papers are getting leaked," said Rekha Rana, a student protester at the demonstration. Protesters are demanding a structural overhaul rather than mere political or bureaucratic damage control.ralised and that the hunger strike was aimed at strengthening the movement. The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th PT examination and a comprehensive investigation into all examinations conducted by the TDPL agency, alleging serious irregularities in the recruitment process.