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Jharkhand Protest: Students plan Vidhan Sabha gherao on Aug 10, demand media presence in talks

The agitating students have announced a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' on August 10 if their demands are not met. They want Chief Minister Hemant Soren to speak with them publicly, not behind closed doors.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 10:20 AM IST

Jharkhand Protest: Students plan Vidhan Sabha gherao on Aug 10, demand media presence in talks
Jharkhand Protest: Students plan Vidhan Sabha gherao on Aug 10, demand media presence in talks (Source: ANI)
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The student-led protest against irregularities over recruitment examinations in Jharkhand intensified after a group of aspirants preparing for the Jharkhand Police recruitment under Birsa Physical Academy extended their support to the ongoing agitation. The talks between the state government and protesters are on the cards; however, the agitators insist on the presence of the media. 

Jharkhand protest: Vidhan Sabha Gherao on Aug 10; No media, no talk

The agitating students have announced a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' on August 10 if their demands are not met. 

Protester Radhe Kumar said the government officials, including the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), had met the protesters, who reiterated their demands, warning that lakhs of students would march to the Assembly if no resolution was reached.

Even as the state government expressed its readiness to engage with the agitating students,  the timing of the talks had not yet been finalised. The protesters want Chief Minister Hemant Soren to speak with them publicly, not behind closed doors.  "We also had another demand: if the Chief Minister comes out to speak with us publicly in front of live media on an open platform, a proper resolution could be reached. In our previous protest, our representatives were taken into a closed room, and nothing came out of it. They are calling a five-member team just to stall and suppress our movement," the protester alleged, as reported by ANI. 

Student leaders said they would send a four- or five-member delegation but insisted that any meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren be held in the presence of the media, arguing that past closed-door discussions had failed to deliver results. The students also demanded that at least two media representatives attend the meeting.

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said the government was open to discussions and would consider the students' demands if found reasonable. Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh said a ministerial group had been formed to facilitate dialogue. However, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore clarified that the group was only monitoring the agitation and had not been constituted as a formal negotiation committee. The government reiterated that it remains sensitive to the students' concerns. 

Meanwhile, Student leader and JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who is on indefinite hunger strike, said he will continue until demands are met and students of Jharkhand are satisfied. He had a video interaction with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk after which he began consuming water but not any solid food. He said, "Talks with the government are scheduled. Students from this side and that side will both participate, and a collective discussion will take place..."

Why are students protesting, what are key demands?

Thousands of government job aspirants and students have been protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. A  massive, indefinite 'Satyagraha' sit-in and hunger strike has been underway at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. 

The movement is centred on repeated structural lapses in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The protest was triggered over the controversial 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, where leaked OMR sheets allegedly showed failing students making the merit list without transparent category-wise cut-offs being released. 

The protesters are demanding systemic recruitment reforms and central investigations following widespread allegations of exam irregularities, rigged results, and paper leaks. They demand the cancellation and re-conduct of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination, along with an independent CBI, ED or judicial probe into the alleged irregularities, rejecting the state CID investigation. They have also sought direct, public talks with Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the presence of the media, action against examination agencies such as TDPL. They seek broader reforms to ensure transparency, including a fixed exam calendar, timely release of category-wise cut-offs, and safeguards such as a mandatory fifth "not attempted" option on OMR sheets.

 

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