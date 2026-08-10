FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas

Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas

Is LaunchVideo.com the Best X Startup Launch Agency?

Is LaunchVideo.com the Best X Startup Launch Agency?

Air India flight turbulence: Pilot body issues 5-point advisory after positive drug test result

Air India flight turbulence: Pilot body issues 5-point advisory

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Jharkhand Protest: Students gather for 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march amid prohibitory orders, heavy security in Ranchi

Razor fencing has been installed along the route near Jagannath Temple, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly in view of the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 08:11 AM IST

Jharkhand Protest: Students gather for 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march amid prohibitory orders, heavy security in Ranchi
Jharkhand Protest: Students gather for Vidhan Sabha March today (Source: X/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the Jharkhand protest entered its 17th day, student protesters are set to hold a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi today (Monday). Agitations over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations continue, with the Jharkhand Police imposing prohibitory orders around the assembly premises and making elaborate security arrangements across the city. 

'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march: Security tightens as student protesters prepare 

Students began to gather to reach Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium as a Vidhan Sabha march has been called by the protesting students. 

Razor fencing has been installed along the route near Jagannath Temple, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly in view of the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march. 

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have maintained that their key demands, including cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, investigation into alleged irregularities, and reforms to the recruitment process, have not been fully accepted by the state government.
After the second round of talks with the government, students found that the administration was claiming that most of their demands had been accepted, but key issues remained unresolved. 

As per PT reports, BJP leader Amar Bauri alleged that the party's state unit president Aditya Sahu has been "put under house arrest". Bauri, also the party's state general secretary, said the government will "not be able to achieve success by deploying security personnel outside Sahu’s residence".

Jharkhand Recruitment Row: Government, Students Fail to Reach Agreement

Student leader Ravindra Paswan has appealed to students across the state to participate in today's march, saying, "If you want the exams conducted by the TDPL agency cancelled and subjected to a CBI inquiry, and if you want the JSSC-CGL exam cancelled and investigated by the CBI, then please join the protest."Paswan also assured that the protest would remain peaceful and constitutional.  "If any anti-social element or unruly individual attempts to weaken or incite violence within our movement, we students will firmly oppose them and hand them over to the police," he added.

Student leaders said the government has not accepted all their demands despite three rounds of talks, with key demands including cancellation and a CBI probe into the JSSC-CGL exam, implementation of their proposed recruitment reforms and a fixed recruitment calendar. They said the Vidhan Sabha march and protest would continue until their demands are met.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas
Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas
Is LaunchVideo.com the Best X Startup Launch Agency?
Is LaunchVideo.com the Best X Startup Launch Agency?
Air India flight turbulence: Pilot body issues 5-point advisory after positive drug test result
Air India flight turbulence: Pilot body issues 5-point advisory
Russia: 13, including child, killed in one of deadliest Ukrainian drone attacks
Russia: 13 killed in one of deadliest Ukrainian drone attacks
Iran weaponises Strait of Hormuz: Trump's big dilemma, India's oil nightmare and what happens next
Iran Hormuz Demands: Why Trump faces dilemma, how blockade could impact India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement