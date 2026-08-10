Jharkhand Protest: Students gather for 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march amid prohibitory orders, heavy security in Ranchi

Razor fencing has been installed along the route near Jagannath Temple, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly in view of the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march.

As the Jharkhand protest entered its 17th day, student protesters are set to hold a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi today (Monday). Agitations over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations continue, with the Jharkhand Police imposing prohibitory orders around the assembly premises and making elaborate security arrangements across the city.

'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march: Security tightens as student protesters prepare

Students began to gather to reach Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium as a Vidhan Sabha march has been called by the protesting students.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSCC aspirants' protest | Students and aspirants have started to reach Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium as a Vidhan Sabha march has been called by the protesting students. pic.twitter.com/OIGOgkhM0s — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Razor fencing has been installed along the route near Jagannath Temple, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly in view of the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march.

VIDEO | Ranchi: Security tightened ahead of students' proposed protest to lay siege around Jharkhand legislative assembly premises on August 10th.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/neiCyDfuoR August 9, 2026

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have maintained that their key demands, including cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, investigation into alleged irregularities, and reforms to the recruitment process, have not been fully accepted by the state government.

After the second round of talks with the government, students found that the administration was claiming that most of their demands had been accepted, but key issues remained unresolved.

As per PT reports, BJP leader Amar Bauri alleged that the party's state unit president Aditya Sahu has been "put under house arrest". Bauri, also the party's state general secretary, said the government will "not be able to achieve success by deploying security personnel outside Sahu’s residence".

Jharkhand Recruitment Row: Government, Students Fail to Reach Agreement

Student leader Ravindra Paswan has appealed to students across the state to participate in today's march, saying, "If you want the exams conducted by the TDPL agency cancelled and subjected to a CBI inquiry, and if you want the JSSC-CGL exam cancelled and investigated by the CBI, then please join the protest."Paswan also assured that the protest would remain peaceful and constitutional. "If any anti-social element or unruly individual attempts to weaken or incite violence within our movement, we students will firmly oppose them and hand them over to the police," he added.

Student leaders said the government has not accepted all their demands despite three rounds of talks, with key demands including cancellation and a CBI probe into the JSSC-CGL exam, implementation of their proposed recruitment reforms and a fixed recruitment calendar. They said the Vidhan Sabha march and protest would continue until their demands are met.