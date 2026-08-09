Jharkhand protest: JPSC exam cancellation fails to satisfy students, CBI probe demanded

The Jharkhand government may have agreed to several key demands, but students are still on the streets, refusing to back down. Here's what happened in the meeting.

The talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants reached a stalemate on Sunday, with students declaring that they would not compromise on the CBI probe demand and continue to protest. As per media reports, after multiple rounds of negotiations on Sunday, the state government has agreed to the majority of the students' demands except for the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the CGL and other JSSC examinations. Meanwhile, the protesting students have now called for a Jharkhand Assembly march on Monday, August 10.

Students reject compromise, plan Assembly march

''We will march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10. We are not ready for any compromise until a CBI probe is announced,'' the student leader said after the meeting with the state government.

Govt proposes CID, ED probes

However, the Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu underlined that the government has permitted the CID and ED to probe the issue. ''After three days of talks and extensive deliberations, the government, under the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, decided that the irregularities related to the 14th JPSC and the 2023–25 backlog recruitments would be addressed in two ways. The CID will investigate the criminal aspects. In addition, given the financial implications and evidence of illegal financial transactions, the government will request an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED),'' he said.

He claimed that the government had accepted 98 percent of the students' demand except for a few principal ones, including cancellation of the CGL examination.

What happened in the meeting?

14th JPSC exam cancellation agreed - The state government has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination.

Fast-track court and expert inputs proposed - The Jharkhand government said a fast-track court would be set up for related cases.

No agreement on JSSC-CGL cancellation - One of the major demands of students is the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, but the government rejected the demand, citing ongoing court proceedings.

CBI probe - Another major demand is a CBI investigation, while the government proposed a probe by a committee headed by a retired judge.