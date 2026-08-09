FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gujarat: Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad residential building

Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad

Centre extends IRS officer Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year

Centre extends Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year

BJP Leaders React To ‘Attack’ On Mamata Banerjee, Deny BJP Workers’ Involvement | West Bengal News

BJP Leaders React To ‘Attack’ On Mamata Banerjee, Deny BJP Workers’ Involvement | West Bengal News

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Jharkhand protest: JPSC exam cancellation fails to satisfy students, CBI probe demanded

The Jharkhand government may have agreed to several key demands, but students are still on the streets, refusing to back down. Here's what happened in the meeting.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 10:37 PM IST

Jharkhand protest: JPSC exam cancellation fails to satisfy students, CBI probe demanded
Students are set to march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants reached a stalemate on Sunday, with students declaring that they would not compromise on the CBI probe demand and continue to protest. As per media reports, after multiple rounds of negotiations on Sunday, the state government has agreed to the majority of the students' demands except for the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the CGL and other JSSC examinations. Meanwhile, the protesting students have now called for a Jharkhand Assembly march on Monday, August 10.

 

Students reject compromise, plan Assembly march

 

''We will march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10. We are not ready for any compromise until a CBI probe is announced,'' the student leader said after the meeting with the state government.

 

Govt proposes CID, ED probes

 

However, the Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu underlined that the government has permitted the CID and ED to probe the issue. ''After three days of talks and extensive deliberations, the government, under the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, decided that the irregularities related to the 14th JPSC and the 2023–25 backlog recruitments would be addressed in two ways. The CID will investigate the criminal aspects. In addition, given the financial implications and evidence of illegal financial transactions, the government will request an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED),'' he said.

 

He claimed that the government had accepted 98 percent of the students' demand except for a few principal ones, including cancellation of the CGL examination.

 

What happened in the meeting?

 

14th JPSC exam cancellation agreed - The state government has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination.

Fast-track court and expert inputs proposed - The Jharkhand government said a fast-track court would be set up for related cases.

No agreement on JSSC-CGL cancellation - One of the major demands of students is the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, but the government rejected the demand, citing ongoing court proceedings.

CBI probe - Another major demand is a CBI investigation, while the government proposed a probe by a committee headed by a retired judge.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gujarat: Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad residential building
Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad
Centre extends IRS officer Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year
Centre extends Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year
Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over CJP march violence: 'Lathis and pellets rained down on children'
Rahul slams Shah over CJP march violence: 'Lathis, pellets rained down'
All 3 members of Jharkhand Public Service Commission resign amid protest over exam irregularities
Jharkhand: All three members of JPSC quit amid students' protest
Govinda reveals he attempted suicide in Narmada river after mother's death: 'I was in tremendous pain'
Govinda reveals he attempted suicide in Narmada river after mother's death
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement