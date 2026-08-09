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Jharkhand Protest: Govt may cancel 14th JPSC exam, order ED probe; 90-Day CID deadline proposed, reports say

The Jharkhand government has reportedly considered an ED probe into TDPL and a 90-day deadline for CID investigations, while the cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam is also being reported.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Jharkhand Protest: Govt may cancel 14th JPSC exam, order ED probe; 90-Day CID deadline proposed, reports say
Jharkhand Protest: Govt may cancel 14th JPSC exam, order ED probe; 90-Day CID deadline proposed, reports say
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Amid massive protests over irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, another round of talks between the seven-member delegation from the JPSC-JSCC reform manch and the State government’s committee concluded on Sunday (August 9). 

Students-Govt talks: What govt proposed?

During a one-hour discussion, the government has reportedly considered an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the financial transactions of TSR Data Processing Private Limited(TDPL), the agency involved in conducting the Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) examination. The government has also proposed completing within 90 days the investigation into all cases currently with the state Crime Investigation Department (CID), according to sources close to News18. It is also being reported that the 14th JPSC exam will be cancelled; however, the official confirmation is awaited. 

The reform Manch’s delegation members include Ravindra Paswan, Piyush, Ravindra Ravi, Pankaj Saha, Rajesh Prasad, Shashank, and Anand. The initial round of talks held with the group on Friday (August 7) night yielded no conclusive agreement. 

Jharkhand protest: key demands

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. The aspirants are demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) followed by action against those responsible for irregularities in competitive exams for government jobs in the State, including in the JPSC, Combined Civil Services Examination(JSSC), and the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination, which is also known as the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam. 

Key demands of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch include making the probe report public and action against the guilty. The protesters have also called for the cancellation of the Preliminary Test of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, and a review of exams conducted through agencies, including TSR Data Processing Private Limited.

(With inputs from ANI)

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