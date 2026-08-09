Jharkhand Protest: Fresh talks announced as students accuse Hemant Soren Govt of ‘playing games’

It is also being speculated that the government will cancel the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination.

The Jharkhand government has announced a fresh round of talks with protesting students on Sunday as the protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations (JPSC and JSSC) entered its 15th day. A series of meetings with different student organisations has been spearheading the agitation; however, the students accused the Hemant Soren government of 'playing games'.

Jharkhand Protest: New rounds of talks announced

Ravindra Paswan, a leader of the group, said the government delegation heard their demands and assured them that the issues would be placed before the Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, for consideration. He said the students would be invited to a second round of talks. However, Paswan expressed displeasure over the government's move to accept memoranda from several other organisations, alleging that it was an attempt to divide the ongoing movement.

Paswan questioned the government's decision to receive a memorandum from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress' student wing. "Why are they taking memoranda from NSUI? NSUI is the Congress student wing. What kind of demands would they make? Why are they not on the street protesting against the government? The government is playing games, trying to fragment this movement into 2-3 different factions," he alleged at a press conference at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting since July 25.

It is also being speculated that the government will cancel the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination. Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, speaking to ANI, said the government was actively considering the students’ demand to scrap the 14th JPSC examination. She said the government stands in solidarity with protesting aspirants and is working towards a “remarkable change” in the recruitment system. She said talks with students had been underway for several days, with a dedicated committee examining their concerns and Chief Minister Hemant Soren being briefed on the discussions.

The students have proposed a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on August 10. Student leader Sheetal Tirki appealed to more students to participate in the march and demonstrate that the movement remained strong and united.

Actor, singer and lyricist Piyush Mishra visited the JPSC-JSSC student protest site and extended his support to aspirants protesting alleged irregularities and paper leaks in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations.“I saw the pain in their eyes. I saw their suffering and tears, and that was enough reason for me to come and extend my support,"he said, while earlier pledging financial, medical and food assistance to the protesting youth.

Earlier on Friday, an 11-member delegation of agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi met with Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu. The delegation comprised eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. After the meeting, Minister Sonu announced that the state government has released a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms.

Jharkhand Protest: Key demands

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved", disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards, as reported by ANI.