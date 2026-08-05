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Jharkhand Protest: Devendra Nath Mahato consumes water at Sonam Wangchuk's request

The students also invited Wangchuk to visit Ranchi and personally meet those participating in the agitation to boost their morale.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

Jharkhand Protest: Devendra Nath Mahato consumes water at Sonam Wangchuk's request
Jharkhand Protest: Devendra Nath Mahato consumes water at Sonam Wangchuk's request
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Amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato and other students on Wednesday ended their fast temporarily by consuming water at climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's request. However, they reiterated that their indefinite hunger strike and satyagraha would continue with the same resolve until their demands are addressed.

Jharkhand protest: Sonam Wangchuk extends support to Devendra Nath Mahato

Wangchuk interacted with students participating in the ongoing indefinite hunger strike through a video call. During the interaction, the activist extended his guidance, shared inspirational thoughts, and encouraged the students to continue their movement peacefully. The students also invited Wangchuk to visit Ranchi and personally meet those participating in the agitation to boost their morale. 

Wangchuk asked Devendra Mahato about his health, to which Mahato replied, "We have been on Satyagraha since July 25th; I sat on the indefinite hunger strike on August 2nd. I was extremely exhausted--it was a critical time... Papers have been leaking here for 26 years... Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital..."

Wangchuk then appealed to Mahato to call off the strike, "Please take some water; this is tantamount to suicide... You need some time, but it could be 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision." He also reaffirmed that he would continue his hunger strike until the government responded to their demands.

 

Mahato had abstained from both food and water since Sunday night at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations. He agreed to consume water and salt only on condition that Wangchuk continue supporting the Jharkhand students' movement until they receive justice. According to Mahato, Wangchuk agreed to remain in touch with the protesters through regular video calls. Mahato said he would continue his indefinite hunger strike without food until the Jharkhand government accepts the students' demands.

Jharkhand protest: What CM Hemant Soren says

The protests were triggered after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Ever since, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

On Tuesday,  Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the state government has "eyes and ears" and is sensitive to the concerns of students amid protests. "I have said this before as well: the government has eyes and ears; it is sensitive to the issue...the way the investigation team is working day and night, we are waiting for its answer and a conclusion...very soon we will make the students and the people of the state aware about it. All the necessities of the students will be met, and they will get justice," the Chief Minister said, as reported by ANI.

 

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