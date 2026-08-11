Jharkhand Protest: CJP backs Devendra Mahto, BJP calls bandh over JPSC-JSSC police lathicharge| key updates

JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a nine-day hunger strike, was hospitalised after allegedly sustaining injuries during the protest, while the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) extended support to his struggle.

The JPSC-JSSC student protest in Jharkhand escalated on Monday after police used lathis, tear gas and water cannons during the aspirants’ Vidhan Sabha gherao march in Ranchi. The police action triggered sharp political reactions, with the BJP announcing a statewide bandh and opposition leaders condemning the police response.

JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a nine-day hunger strike, was hospitalised after allegedly sustaining injuries during the protest, while the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) extended support to his struggle.

According to PTI reports, Police will analyse CCTV footage to identify miscreants who disrupted "peaceful" students’ protests.

Key developments from the Jharkhand protest

1. Police used lathis and water cannons against JPSC-JSSC aspirants during their Vidhan Sabha gherao march in Ranchi on Monday. Protesters alleged that the police resorted to lathicharge without warning, injuring around 100 young people, including those who had been on hunger strike for nine days. The students said the protest was peaceful and criticised the police action.

2. Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu criticised the Hemant Soren government over the police action against JPSC-JSSC aspirants, alleging that hundreds of students were injured in the lathicharge. He accused the government of injustice, job-selling and examination paper leaks, and condemned the use of tear gas and other projectiles against protesters. Sahu also announced the BJP’s support for a statewide bandh in Jharkhand on Tuesday to protest the alleged atrocities against students.

3. JLKM MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato condemned the police lathicharge, calling it a cowardly act that damaged the reputation of the Jharkhand Police. He alleged that students were assured of dialogue before police resorted to lathicharge after dark and claimed that women protesters were also assaulted by male police personnel.

4. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi following a day-long protest march to the state Legislative Assembly.

5. Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said he spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days. According to Dipke, Mahto was lathi-charged by police before being taken to hospital and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain. Condemning the alleged police action, Dipke said such incidents of police brutality against students, whether at Jantar Mantar or in Jharkhand, are cruel and inhuman. He added that CJP stands firmly with Mahto and his struggle, praising him for his courage and strength. Ashutosh Ranka also criticised the use of force against peaceful students as unacceptable and urged the Jharkhand government to immediately accept all their demands.

6. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the use of force against protesting students in Jharkhand, calling for dialogue between the government and the agitating aspirants."The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," Gandhi posted on X.

7. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren appealed to protesting students to remain peaceful, assuring them that the government has heard their demands and will address them seriously. He said the government is committed to making the examination system more transparent, secure and accountable. Soren also accused opposition forces of trying to politicise the protests and urged students to resolve the issue through dialogue and trust. He also thanked administrative and police officials for handling the situation with "restraint, sensitivity, and a deep sense of responsibility".

8. The Enforcement Directorate has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations.

9. The agitation continues as student groups and job aspirants are demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process, saying their demands have not been fully accepted by the Jharkhand government.

10. CID made a series of arrests through July and August. Former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte was arrested over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. By early August, the number of arrests in the JPSC-related case had reached 19, according to reports.