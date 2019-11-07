Jharkhand polls: JMM taking Rs 51,000 as application fee for party's ticket, BJP slams says this is mockery of democracy

Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly election 2019 scheduled to be held in November-December this year, parties have started their consultations on candidates who would be given tickets to contest polls.

According to Zee Bihar-Jharkhand report, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has set Rs 51,000 as application fee for those candidates who wants to apply for party's ticket for the forthcoming assembly election.

Lashing out at JMM, BJP said that the former is making a mockery of democracy by selling party's ticket, especially a party which has always talked about rights of poor people, tribal.

Hitting out further, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdev said that JMM is kiling the voice of poor, a party which always stood for their rights by selling party's ticket.

Meanwhile, the party is expected to announce the first list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that their party will contest on 42 seats, however, the number may go up to 44.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases, beginning from November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23, the Election Commission of India said on Friday.

The term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year.

Announcing the poll dates earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come in force with immediate effect.

The five-phase polling will be held November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20, Arora said.