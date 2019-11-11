Jharkhand Polls: Congress releases third list of 19 candidates

File Photo:

The Congress on Monday released its third list of candidates for upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, announcing nominees for 19 seats.

The elections in Jharkhand will be held out in five phases from November 30 to December 23 while the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Among the candidates announced by the Congress in the third list, RC Prasad Mehta has been fielded from Hazaribagh and Sanjay Singh will contest from Bokaro assembly seat.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for 25 assembly segments in Jharkhand.

Here is the complete list of 19 names:





In the second list released by the Congress, it announced candidature of Devendra Singh Bittu from Panki constituency.

Earlier on Monday, Congress' Jharkhand PCC chief Rameshwar Oraon filed his nomination papers from Lohardaga assembly seat.

The Congress on Sunday morning released the first list of a candidate, announcing names of Ramchandra Singh from Manika, KN Tripathy from Daltonganj, Chandrashekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and KP Yadav from Bhawnathpur.

Earlier on November 8, the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced that they will form an alliance to contest the upcoming polls in Jharkhand.

The decision was announced at a joint press conference by Congress Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh and JMM executive president Hemant Soren.

Announcing the seat-sharing formula, Singh said, "JMM, Congress and RJD will fight on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively."

Hemant Soren is the CM candidate of the alliance.

In the outgoing assembly election, the Congress has seven members while its ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 19 seats.

The five-phase polling will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 23.