Jharkhand Polls: Congress releases first list of five candidates

The Congress on Sunday released the first list of five candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30.

The candidates contesting the Jharkhand assembly polls are Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga, Ramchandra Singh from Manika, K N Tripathy from Daltonganj, Chandrashekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and KP Yadav from Bhawnathpur.

Congress releases first list of five candidates for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Jharkhand party President Rameshwar Oraon to contest from Lohardaga assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/8Zslk7pmbW — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

Earlier, the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced that they will form an alliance to contest the upcoming polls in Jharkhand.

The decision was announced at a joint press conference by Congress Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh and JMM executive president Hemant Soren.

Announcing the seat-sharing formula, Singh said, "JMM, Congress and RJD will fight on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively."

"Hemant Soren will lead the alliance and will be the face of the Chief Minister. He had led the alliance as Chief Minister in the past as well," he added.

In the outgoing assembly election, the Congress has seven members while its ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 19 seats.

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state which will witness assembly election after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in May Lok Sabha elections.

The five-phase polling will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 23.