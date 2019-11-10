Jharkhand Polls: BJP announces candidates for 52 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the name of 52 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30.

In the list of candidates announced by the BJP, Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand unit president Laxman Giluwa has been fielded from Chakradharpur.

Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of candidates for 52 seats out of 81 seats for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Chief Minister Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand party president Laxman Giluwa to contest from Chakradharpur. pic.twitter.com/dZy2QYJ0po — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state which will witness assembly election after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in May Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.

The BJP has set a target of winning 65 of the 81 assembly seats.

Earlier, Congress released the first list of five candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls.

The five-phase polling will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 23.