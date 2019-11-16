Jharkhand polls 2019: BJP releases fourth list of three candidates

The BJP has set a target of winning 65 of the 81 assembly seats.

The BJP on Saturday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election, scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30.

In the list of candidates announced by the BJP, Mociram Burai will contest from Jugsalai (SC) constituency, Sudhir Sundi from Jaganathpur (ST), and Reeta Devi Munda from Tamar (ST).

Incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting from Jamshedpur East and BJP Jharkhand unit president Laxman Giluwa has been fielded from Chakradharpur.

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state which will witness assembly election this year after Modi-led BJP returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28, 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.

The five-phase polling will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 23.