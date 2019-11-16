Jharkhand polls 2019: BJP releases fourth list of three candidates

Headlines

Meet Riya Philip, bus driver's daughter from Naxal Sukma who bagged high paying job in London; whopping salary is...

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Manipur violence: Bishnupur turns epicenter for ethnic clashes again; know why district is burning

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Riya Philip, bus driver's daughter from Naxal Sukma who bagged high paying job in London; whopping salary is...

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Deadly Beauties: 10 Most poisonous snakes in India

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

IAS, IPS officers who married fellow Civil Servants

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

HomeIndia

India

Jharkhand polls 2019: BJP releases fourth list of three candidates

The BJP has set a target of winning 65 of the 81 assembly seats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2019, 01:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BJP on Saturday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election, scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30.

In the list of candidates announced by the BJP, Mociram Burai will contest from Jugsalai (SC) constituency, Sudhir Sundi from Jaganathpur (ST), and Reeta Devi Munda from Tamar (ST). 

Incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting from Jamshedpur East and BJP Jharkhand unit president Laxman Giluwa has been fielded from Chakradharpur.

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state which will witness assembly election this year after Modi-led BJP returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28, 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term. 

The BJP has set a target of winning 65 of the 81 assembly seats.

The five-phase polling will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 23.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 20 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your BFFs to make them feel special

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

A Shift To Data-Driven Education: Navigating the Future!

Government explores live TV on phones without mobile-data: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE