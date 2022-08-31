Jharkhand political crisis: Four coalition MLAs fly back to Ranchi, BJP awaits Governor's call on CM Soren's fate

Jharkhand coalition MLAs being moved out of state amid poaching fears

Of the 32 UPA MLAs who flew to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur yesterday, four ministers of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition returned to Ranchi on Wednesday evening. One of the ministers said they are going back to Ranchi for a Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand minister Satyanand Bhokta and MLA Pradeep Yadav flew to Raipur in a chartered plane, a local Congress leader said.

While Bhokta accompanied four ministers namely Alamgir Alam, Banna Gupta, Rameshwar Oraon, and Badal Patralekh- who were staying at the resort- on the return flight, MLA Yadav was shifted to Mayfair Golf resort in Nava Raipur where his colleagues from Jharkhand are sequestered.

The coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday flew its 32 MLAs to Raipur to prevent the BJP's alleged attempts to poach its legislators and shifted them to the luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not accompany the UPA MLAs to Raipur, but some senior JMM leaders are with them.

Meanwhile, the BJP continues to await a call by the Governor on the Election Commission’s reported recommendation to debar Soren as an MLA.

According to sources quoted by The Indian Express, Governor Ramesh Bais is still in the process of consulting legal experts on how to go about the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) reported recommendation against Soren.

BJP leaders are aware of the fact that merely Soren’s disqualification will not help it to pursue its 'Mission Jharkhand'. Disqualification means Soren can quit and return to the House by winning a by-election.