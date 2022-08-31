Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jharkhand political crisis: Four coalition MLAs fly back to Ranchi, BJP awaits Governor's call on CM Soren's fate

Meanwhile, the BJP continues to await a call by the Governor on the Election Commission’s reported recommendation to debar Soren as an MLA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Jharkhand political crisis: Four coalition MLAs fly back to Ranchi, BJP awaits Governor's call on CM Soren's fate
Jharkhand coalition MLAs being moved out of state amid poaching fears

Of the 32 UPA MLAs who flew to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur yesterday, four ministers of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition returned to Ranchi on Wednesday evening.  One of the ministers said they are going back to Ranchi for a Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand minister Satyanand Bhokta and MLA Pradeep Yadav flew to Raipur in a chartered plane, a local Congress leader said.

While Bhokta accompanied four ministers namely Alamgir Alam, Banna Gupta, Rameshwar Oraon, and Badal Patralekh- who were staying at the resort- on the return flight, MLA Yadav was shifted to Mayfair Golf resort in Nava Raipur where his colleagues from Jharkhand are sequestered.

The coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday flew its 32 MLAs to Raipur to prevent the BJP's alleged attempts to poach its legislators and shifted them to the luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not accompany the UPA MLAs to Raipur, but some senior JMM leaders are with them. 

Meanwhile, the BJP continues to await a call by the Governor on the Election Commission’s reported recommendation to debar Soren as an MLA. 

According to sources quoted by The Indian Express, Governor Ramesh Bais is still in the process of consulting legal experts on how to go about the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) reported recommendation against Soren.

BJP leaders are aware of the fact that merely Soren’s disqualification will not help it to pursue its 'Mission Jharkhand'. Disqualification means Soren can quit and return to the House by winning a by-election.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.