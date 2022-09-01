Jharkhand political crisis: Amid Hemant Soren disqualification rumours, JMM alleges leaks from Governor’s office

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo - ANI)

In the midst of the political crisis in Jharkhand, the JMM and Congress alliance in the state – United Progressive Alliance – has said alleged that there are leaks taking place from inside the Raj Bhavan, which is causing “political instability”.

The 10-member delegation of the UPA alliance in Jharkhand, which included senior leaders from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), met with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bias regarding the political turmoil in the state.

During the meeting, the JMM-led alliance said alleged that the leaks from Raj Bhavan are creating a politically unstable environment in the state, which is giving rise to rumours and chaos. This comes in the midst of the rumours of disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren from his MLA seat.

Further, the delegation of UPA that met with Governor Ramesh Bias gave a memorandum demanding to declare the opinion of the Election Commission regarding the decision on MLA membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"We request you to declare the opinion received (if any) from the Election Commission forthwith. Prompt action on Your Excellency’s part will serve the cause of democracy and further delay will be against the Constitutional duties and values which Your Excellency`s august office is expected to uphold", read the memorandum.

The memorandum further stated, “All these news items are being reported as being leaked from Your Excellency’s Office and this is really unfortunate since the office of Governor being a constitutional office, the public has very high regard for the same and even a false rumour coming out of the office is taken at its face value to be correct.”

The memorandum comes in wake of the BJP which has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the portfolio of Mines Minister in 2021.

Earlier on Saturday, the coalition members held a meeting amid speculation about Hemant Soren’s possible disqualification as an MLA from the state assembly for allegedly violating poll norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

(With ANI inputs)

