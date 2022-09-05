Search icon
Jharkhand political crisis: Amid disqualification rumours, CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today

In the midst of the disqualification reports, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is set to seek a trust vote in the state assembly today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo - ANI)

The political turmoil in Jharkhand may be nearing its end today as Chief Minister Hemant Soren is all set to seek a trust vote in the state assembly on Monday in the midst of rumours that he might soon be disqualified from the MLA seat in the state.

The trust vote called by CM Hemant Soren will take place today in a special one-day Jharkhand Assembly Session, and will decide his fate as the incumbent chief minister. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs staying in Raipur resort flew back to Ranchi on Sunday to attend this special session.

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority. Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party's meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House, party sources said.

Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies shifted their MLAs to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh last week amid fears of poaching, which might impact the fate of CM Hemant Soren during the trust vote.

According to government sources, the ruling alliance will bring the confidence motion in favour of Soren in the House today. However, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had denied that he was harbouring the Jharkhand UPA MLAs in his state and trying to save the Jharkhand government.

This comes soon after the Election Commission submitted a report to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, which suggests the disqualification of CM Hemant Soren from the Assembly as an MLA, according to the rumours floating around in the state.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state Mining portfolio in 2021. In a report submitted by the BJP last year, they were seeking Soren’s disqualification under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People’s Act.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

