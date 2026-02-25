FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Officials confirm no black box found on air amulance; Probe focuses on weather radar

The aircraft, manufactured in 1987, was carrying a patient, a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, and two pilots. The pilot in command had around 1,400 flying hours, while the first officer had 450 hours. Redbird Airways acquired the aircraft in 2022.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 07:53 AM IST

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Officials confirm no black box found on air amulance; Probe focuses on weather radar
The investigation into the Jharkhand plane crash is facing a significant challenge due to the absence of a black box. The aircraft, a Beechcraft C90 King Air operated by Redbird Airways, did not have a cockpit voice recorder (CVR) or flight data recorder (FDR), making it tough to determine the cause of the crash.

Why no 'black' box?

As the aircraft weighed below 5,700 kg, it wasn't mandatory to have a CVR or FDR on board. This has led investigators to rely on communication records, wreckage analysis, and eyewitness accounts to piece together the events leading up to the crash.Weather Radar Under ScannerInvestigators are looking into whether a faulty weather radar caused the plane to deviate from its route. Two commercial flights had faced adverse weather on the same route earlier, and officials are probing if the crashed aircraft's radar was functioning properly.

Aircraft and crew

The aircraft, manufactured in 1987, was carrying a patient, a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, and two pilots. The pilot in command had around 1,400 flying hours, while the first officer had 450 hours. Redbird Airways acquired the aircraft in 2022.

Investigation underway

An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team has been sent to the crash site. The DGCA had ordered a special audit of charter jet operators after a recent crash in Baramati. Eyewitness accounts are crucial in determining the cause of the crash.

Aviation expert Mark Martin said eyewitness testimony would be critical in determining the cause of the crash. He noted that some operators of aircraft below 5,700 kg voluntarily install FDR and CVR, but the Beechcraft C90 is an old aircraft and regulations at the time were less evolved. Investigators will rely heavily on eyewitness accounts to determine whether the aircraft went nose-down after entering clouds, whether there was a fire, or whether severe weather conditions affected it.

Flight path and last contact

The aircraft departed Ranchi at 7.11 pm and was expected to land in Delhi around 10 pm. The last radar contact was at 7.22 pm,  when it was at 13,800 feet and around 40 nautical miles from Ranchi and the final radio contact came at 7.34 pm. Communication and radar contact were lost about 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi.

