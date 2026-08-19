Jharkhand Paper Leak Case: CID arrests mastermind Abhay Tiwari's wife, brother for alleged exam fraud

The two are being interrogated for their suspected links to the exam fraud and any benefits they may have received from the recruitment process. Tiwari, a key accused in the case, is already in judicial custody.

The Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) has expanded its investigation into irregularities in competitive exams with the arrest of the wife and brother of Abhay Tiwari, former marketing manager of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

The two are being interrogated for their suspected links to the exam fraud and any benefits they may have received from the recruitment process. Tiwari, a key accused in the case, is already in judicial custody.

These latest arrests follow increasing scrutiny of the state regarding purported irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by TDPL and other bodies.

CID investigation underway

The CID is probing whether Tiwari’s relatives obtained government employment through potentially compromised examinations, and whether their appointments were tied to the alleged racket under investigation.

Tiwari’s involvement is now a key focus of the inquiry. Investigators claim he functioned both as TDPL’s marketing manager and authorised representative, and simultaneously qualified in multiple competitive examinations.

The CID said that its findings show he had passed several JSSC and JPSC examinations, as well as other tests.

His exam history is now being scrutinised along with his suspected role in the recruitment scam.

TDPL under CID scanner

The probe has also put TDPL under the scanner. The firm was linked to conducting the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, and questions have been raised about its past record and role in other recruitment tests.

The CID is currently reviewing exam records, digital evidence, and the involvement of officials and private persons allegedly tied to the process.

Students hit streets over alleged paper leaks

The expanded probe comes amid a large-scale student agitation in Jharkhand.

Candidates have been protesting since July 25, seeking cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, action against those behind the alleged irregularities, and a CBI investigation. The protests lasted 24 days and included hunger strikes by student leaders.

On Monday, the Jharkhand government declared that all exams held through TDPL and the results issued by it would be scrapped.

It also directed the CID to investigate all examinations conducted by TDPL since 2014.

Hunger strike called off after govt decision

The government’s decision prompted student leader Devendra Mahto and other protesters to call off their hunger strike. However, some agitating students said their demand for a CBI probe was still pending.

The move came after weeks of mounting protests, including demonstrations in Ranchi where students burnt effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the recruitment issue.

Protesters alleged that the government and its allies had failed to address their grievances.

In the wake of the arrests of Tiwari’s wife and brother, the CID is expected to review the family’s examination history, employment records, and any possible connections with other individuals under investigation.