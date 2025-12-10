'Jharkhand now has to...': CM Hemant Soren reveals vision for state as it completes 25 yrs

Hemant Soren has been serving as the current Chief Minister of Jharkhand since July 2024.

As Jharkhand is celebrating its 25th anniversary, state Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that the state now has to move forward with stability. He was speaking at Zee Sarthak Samwad. He added that people re-elected us so that the state can move forward with stability and strength. Speaking about the 'Mukhya Mantri Samman Yojana', CM Soren said, "If a political decision changes the direction of the state, then it is a game-changer."

Jharkhand celebrates its 25th anniversary this year

The state stepped into its silver jubilee year on November 15. The 25th anniversary coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the most iconic figure of Adivasi resistance in the subcontinent. The state was officially carved out of the southern part of Bihar, becoming India’s 28th state on November 15 in 2000.

Soren has been serving as the 5th and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand since 4 July 2024. He previously held the office from 2019 to 2024 and from 2013 to 2014. Soren is also the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a regional party, which was founded by his late father and former CM Shibu Soren.