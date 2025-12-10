'Jharkhand now has to...': CM Hemant Soren reveals vision for state as it completes 25 yrs

Virat Kohli takes ICC ODI rankings by storm, closes in on Rohit Sharma's No. 1 spot; three Indians break into top five
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
Prostate Cancer: Early symptoms, diagnosis, latest treatments and more; Here's everything you should know about
From Hyderabad to New York: Bhavitha Mandava makes history as first Indian model to open Chanel runway show; See pics
Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained
Kritika Kamra makes her relationship official with Gaurav Kapur, shares pictures on Instagram
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here
UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?
INDIA
Hemant Soren has been serving as the current Chief Minister of Jharkhand since July 2024.
As Jharkhand is celebrating its 25th anniversary, state Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that the state now has to move forward with stability. He was speaking at Zee Sarthak Samwad. He added that people re-elected us so that the state can move forward with stability and strength. Speaking about the 'Mukhya Mantri Samman Yojana', CM Soren said, "If a political decision changes the direction of the state, then it is a game-changer."
The state stepped into its silver jubilee year on November 15. The 25th anniversary coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the most iconic figure of Adivasi resistance in the subcontinent. The state was officially carved out of the southern part of Bihar, becoming India’s 28th state on November 15 in 2000.
Soren has been serving as the 5th and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand since 4 July 2024. He previously held the office from 2019 to 2024 and from 2013 to 2014. Soren is also the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a regional party, which was founded by his late father and former CM Shibu Soren.
ZEE सार्थक संवाद: 25 साल में झारखंड कहां हैं?... मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन बोले- 'झारखंड को अब स्थिरता के साथ आगे का सफर तय करना है'@HemantSorenJMM @HemantSorenJMM@JmmJharkhand @prdjharkhand@JharkhandCMO @AbhisheKatyayan @DhirajT97740964#ZEE_सार्थक_संवाद pic.twitter.com/eqeKx7NTTu— Zee Bihar Jharkhand (@ZeeBiharNews) December 10, 2025