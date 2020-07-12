Jharkhand: Naxals blow up several bulidings of forest dept in West Singhbhum district

Naxals on Saturday blew up several buildings of forest department in West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

"In Barkela area, a forest guest houses and other houses where forest guards live were blown up using land mines by extremists between 1 to 3 am on Sunday," DIG of Kolhan Range Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.

The police officer further said that police have taken note of the incident and an "anti-Naxal operation" will be launched in the area.

Singh further appealed to the general public in the area not to support the Naxals.